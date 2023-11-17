Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

TSE AQN opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.31.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Amee Chande bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.