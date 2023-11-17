Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Issued By Desjardins

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

