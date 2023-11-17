Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
TSE ECN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -13.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
