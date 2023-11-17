Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

FANG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

