Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $299.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

