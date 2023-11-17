Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $3,601,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

