Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.4 %

BAX opened at $35.45 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

