Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,865 shares of company stock worth $71,422,548 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $95.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

