PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

