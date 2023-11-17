PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.50 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.