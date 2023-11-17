Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.32 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $80,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.