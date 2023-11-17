Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,039,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,634,136.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,634,136.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,595. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

