P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Critical Review

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.18 billion 0.31 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00 InnovAge $688.09 million 1.09 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -19.02

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99% InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than InnovAge.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats InnovAge on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

