Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Orion Oyj stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.40.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.71 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.