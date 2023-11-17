NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) & IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Head to Head Analysis

NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) and IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWS 0 0 1 0 3.00 IES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWS N/A N/A N/A $1.17 0.95 IES $2.17 billion 0.60 $30.07 million $3.59 18.02

This table compares NWS and IES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IES has higher revenue and earnings than NWS. NWS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NWS and IES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWS N/A N/A N/A IES 3.19% 20.69% 8.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of NWS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of IES shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of IES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IES beats NWS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the investment, development, and/or operation of toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. it operates through Roads, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; and diversified insurance products, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes. In addition, it operates, markets, promotes, and manages venues for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, entertainment events, banquets, catering events, etc.; and retails duty-free tobacco, liquor, perfume, cosmetics, package food, and general merchandise. Further, the company provides financial planning products and services to individuals and institutions, general trading, bond issuing, hotel management, and distressed asset management, as well as operates logistics properties, and cargo handling and storage facilities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of property investment, development, holding, and management, as well as agency and consultancy services; building construction; financing; carpark management; catering; production and sale of ready-mixed concrete; manufacture and supply of components used in hydraulic loading and unloading systems; and piling and ground investigation businesses. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ports Co Limited and changed its name to NWS Holdings Limited in January 2003. NWS Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. Its Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities. This segment also provides design and installation services for audio/visual, telephone, fire, and wireless access and intrusion alarm systems; and engages in designing/building, servicing, and maintaining data network systems. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures custom-engineered metal enclosed bus duct solutions used in power distribution; manufactures custom commercial and industrial generator enclosures; manufactures, re-manufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; and maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors. Its Residential segment offers electrical installations to single-family housing and multi-family apartments; and cable television installations to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. IES Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

