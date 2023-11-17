Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $650.74 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.