Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NVRO opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

