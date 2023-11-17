Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.20. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 6,506 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,786,769 shares of company stock valued at $61,619,187.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

