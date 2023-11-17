NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $59,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.7 %

NTAP opened at $76.79 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.