Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 1.8 %

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

