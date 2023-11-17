Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25. Also, Director Rahim Suleman bought 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

