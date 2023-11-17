Neil A. P. Carson Buys 16,000 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($397,101.81).

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.93) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,011.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,364.81.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).

View Our Latest Research Report on OXIG

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.