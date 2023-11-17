National Bank Financial Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.42.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$37.18 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$35.40 and a twelve month high of C$50.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

