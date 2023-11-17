NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
