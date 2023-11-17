NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

