Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,049 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $465.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

