Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.99 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,705 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of APA worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

