Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,791 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

