Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,232 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

