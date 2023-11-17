Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Update

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 127.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 424.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

