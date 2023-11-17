Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have commented on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $169,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.