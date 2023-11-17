Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research firms have commented on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.01.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
