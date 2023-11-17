Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

