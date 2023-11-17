MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 442,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $55,578 and sold 172,547 shares valued at $239,095. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.94 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

