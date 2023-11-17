Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Gold traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 227,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,272,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.90 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

