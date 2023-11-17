Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$0.84 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.84 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.27.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
