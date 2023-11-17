Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $224.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

