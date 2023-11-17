Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

