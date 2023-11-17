Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.98.

LUN stock opened at C$8.95 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

