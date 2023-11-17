Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $194.65 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.