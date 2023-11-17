Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,233 shares of company stock worth $3,213,334 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

