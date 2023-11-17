Lido Advisors LLC Sells 14,510 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,852,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

COF opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.