Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

