Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $139.68 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.