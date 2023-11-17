Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.04 and a 200 day moving average of $434.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.