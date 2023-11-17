Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 360,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

