Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.