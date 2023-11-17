Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,310 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

