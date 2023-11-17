Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,291 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

