Lido Advisors LLC Buys 831 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

