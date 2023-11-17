Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,942 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

