Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $389.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.89 and a 200 day moving average of $401.83. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

